Chernobyl: de desastre nuclear a moda do Instagram

Babushkas of Chernobyl 👵🏼 A few days ago I had the pleasure to meet these gorgeous old ladies again ☺️ They are so called ‚self settlers‘, people who refused to leave their homes or returned the year following the nuclear disaster. Nowadays there are about 200 of them living in the exclusion zone. The self settlers are wonderful people, always preparing food for me and offering home made vodka 🙈 you can feel the traditional way of life there. But life for them is incredibly hard. There is no water from the tap, the nearest hospital is very far away and the ‚supermarket bus‘ only comes twice a month.. everything we might take for granted is unimaginable for them. But why did they decide to live in a contaminated area? Radiation is invisible. You can’t see, smell or taste it. The women living in the exclusion zone are unaware of the risks, they just can’t imagine an ‚invisible enemy‘. So they stayed or returned to their homes. The ladies I visited are healthy and they wouldn’t want to live elsewhere than their motherland. This is their home and this is where they want to stay for the rest of their lives ❤️🙏🏼 #chernobyl #exclusionzone #selfsettlers #nucleardisaster

A post shared by JULIA BAESSLER (@juliabaessler) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:09am PDT