Joss Stone é deportada do Irão... por ser mulher

A cantora natural de Kent, em Inglaterra, conhecida por sucessos como ‘Right To Be Wrong’ ou ‘You Had Me’ viajou até ao Irão no âmbito da Total World Tour e deparou com uma realidade distinta, sendo detida e posteriormente deportada. Joss Stone, de 32 anos, fez questão de partilhar aquilo que lhe aconteceu na sua conta oficial do Instagram: “Tínhamos a noção de que não podíamos dar um concerto público porque sou uma mulher e isso é ilegal neste país. Pessoalmente, não gosto de ir para prisões iranianas nem mudar a política dos países” começou por desabafar a artista que cresceu a ouvir variados géneros musicais mas, principalmente, R&B e soul.

“As autoridades não acreditaram em nós e incluíram-nos na chamada ‘lista negra’. Após longos debates com as pessoas mais amigáveis, a decisão tomada foi deterem-nos uma noite e deportarem-nos na manhã seguinte. Fiquei extremamente triste. Tão longe ainda que tão perto, este momento partiu um bocadinho do meu coração” avançou, na mesma rede social, a artista que abandonou o Reino Unido aos 13 anos para uma audição em Nova Iorque com Steve Greenberg, produtor e CEO da S-Curve Records.

“Há música em todo o lado. Até aqui, temos de atuar obedecendo às regras e pensar que acreditarão em nós. É uma questão de confiança” adiantou também aquela que foi nomeada porta-voz da GAP aos 17 anos, mas que foi despedida após boatos de que vivia com Beau Dozier, filho do produtor Lamont Dozier, mais velho oito anos. “Foram tão simpáticos que, a certo ponto, perguntei-me se estariam a criar um sentimento falso de segurança” concluiu Stone na publicação.

Sublinhe-se que, no Irão, as mulheres não podem, entre outras coisas, andar de bicicleta, trabalhar em cafés, usar chapéus, usar roupas apertadas que exibam as suas curvas ou a entrar em estádios e assistir a eventos desportivos onde participem atletas do sexo masculino.