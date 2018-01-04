Site faz lista com celebridades que vão morrer em 2018

O site Deathlist elaborou uma lista de mortes, como o próprio nome indica, que vão acontecer ao longo deste ano.
Em 2017 o mesmo site também fez uma lista sobre as celebridades que iam morrer nesse ano, tendo acertado em 17 de 50 mortes: Hugh Hefner, David Rockefeller, Peter Sallis, Tony Booth, Gord Downie, Jake LaMotta, Rei Miguel da Roménia, Jerry Lewis, Fats Domino, Bruce Forsyth, Glen Campbell, Liz Dawn, John Noakes, Joost van der Westhuizen, Mary Tyler Moore, Errol Christie e Ian Brady.
Este ano, a lista é composta por estes nomes:
- Kirk Douglas
- Papa Bento XVI
- Leah Bracknell
- Herman Wouk
- Olivia De Havilland
- Principe Filipe, Duque de Edimburgo
- Betty White
- John McCain
- Lord (Peter) Carrington
- Sean Connery
- Javier Perez de Cuellar
- Pierre Cardin
- Stan Lee
- Jimmy Carter
- Robert Mugabe
- George Bush
- Charles Aznavour
- Henry Kissinger
- Dick van Dyke
- Barbara Bush
- Stephen Hawking
- Hosni Mubarak
- Ronnie Wood
- Joni Mitchell
- Mark E Smith