Há mais uma atriz de Hollywood a passear por Lisboa

A capital portuguesa está mesmo na moda.
Desta vez é Bellamy Young que está de visita a Lisboa.
A protagonista da série Scandal partilhou fotos no seu Instagram em plena avenida da Liberdade e em casas de fado no Bairro Alto.
“Fiquei acordada até tarde a ouvir música extraordinária e a conhecer pessoas incríveis”, escreveu a atriz na publicação.
I have to apologize cuz all my pix of #Lisbon are at night. 😬 Should probably just call my trip #FadoAndJameson. 🤓🥃🎶🎉 Stayed out all night listening to amazing music & meeting the most incredible people, then would make it back to the @corinthialis just in time to watch the sun rise over the city while digging into their delicious breakfast buffet! Sleep & repeat. 😍 Highly recommended for a #NewYears jaunt! #CorinthiaMoments #CorinthiaPartner @howelltalentrelations @famadalfama @mesadefrades #ATascaDoChico #OFado @fabricabracoprata #HomeMadePortFromAJug #LateGram #JetLagIsNoJoke Love you all & hope you’re having the BEST night! (or day- or night that is your day 😉) 😘💋🎶🇵🇹🔥❤️🎉