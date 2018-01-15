Vida

Carro 'voa' 20 metros e fica preso no segundo andar de prédio |VÍDEO

Incidente aconteceu na Califórnia

No domingo, em Santa Ana, Califórnia, um carro que ia em excesso de velocidade colidiu contra um separador da via e ‘voou’ em direção ao segundo andar de um consultório de dentista, tendo ficado lá preso.

Segundo a polícia, o carro ‘voou’ cerca de 20 metros. Os dois passageiros do carro escaparam ao acidente, tendo sofrido apenas ferimentos ligeiros.

De acordo com a revista Time, o condutor acabou por ser detido depois de ter admitido estar sob o efeito de estupefacientes.




