Carro 'voa' 20 metros e fica preso no segundo andar de prédio |VÍDEO

No domingo, em Santa Ana, Califórnia, um carro que ia em excesso de velocidade colidiu contra um separador da via e ‘voou’ em direção ao segundo andar de um consultório de dentista, tendo ficado lá preso.

Segundo a polícia, o carro ‘voou’ cerca de 20 metros. Os dois passageiros do carro escaparam ao acidente, tendo sofrido apenas ferimentos ligeiros.

De acordo com a revista Time, o condutor acabou por ser detido depois de ter admitido estar sob o efeito de estupefacientes.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018