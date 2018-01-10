Fotógrafo inverteu os papéis de homens e mulheres em anúncios antigos |FOTOS

Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah

A post shared by Eli Rezkallah (@elirezkallah) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:48am PST