Fotógrafo inverteu os papéis de homens e mulheres em anúncios antigos |FOTOS

“Espero que as pessoas que estão presas no estereótipo de papéis de género imposto pelas sociedades patriarcais possam ver, através do projeto, a limitação que estes papéis acarretam”, referiu o fotógrafo
Um fotógrafo decidiu recriar alguns anúncios antigos, substituindo as mulheres por homens.
Eli Razkallah afirmou ao BuzzFeed que teve a ideia quando estava em casa dos seus tios e os ouviu a dizer que “o lugar da mulher é na cozinha” a fazer as suas obrigações.
“Embora eu saiba que nem todos os homens são como os meus tios, fiquei surpreso por perceber que esse pensamento ainda existe”, afirmou.
Os anúncios foram feitos nos anos 50 e, o artista, espera mudar os estereótipos. “Espero que as pessoas que estão presas no estereótipo de papéis de género imposto pelas sociedades patriarcais possam ver, através do projeto, a limitação que estes papéis acarretam”, sublinhou.
Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah
Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah
Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah
Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah
Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling “their womanly duties”. Although I know that not all men think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison. “In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play - a conversation that we need to have, uncles. Check the rest of the project on my website @plastikstudios 2018 #timesup #elirezkallah