Mulher tenta embarcar em avião com um pavão para ter ‘apoio emocional’

Meet my human, Jewish Mother = Smother!! Just to humor her, now accepting couture Peacock and Human matching sweater sets. #matchymatchy #yourenotmyrealmom #birdlifeacessories #babyitscoldoutside #sweaterset #celebritypet 🐣💖📷 by @marohagopian

A post shared by Dexter The Peacock (@dexterthepeacock) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:10pm PST