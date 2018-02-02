Superlua deixou canais de Veneza secos | FOTOS

A falta de água já chegou à Itália e está a secar os canais de Veneza. Nesta altura é normal os canais estarem a transbordar por causa da maré alta, no entanto, este ano o problema é o contrário.

Segundo o ‘Daily Mail’ o inverno frio e seco, a falta de chuva e as marés baixas causadas pela superlua levaram a que os canais não tivessem uma fonte de irrigação e por isso ficaram secos.

Em 2016, Veneza passou pelo mesmo problema.

Turistas e habitantes têm partilhado imagens dos canais secos com as gôndolas encalhadas.

Gondolas are stucked along the Grand Canal near #Rialto bridge because of an exceptional low tide on January 30, 2018 in #Venice. An exceptional #lowtide affected Venice this afternoon creating problems in transport and navigation. Photo by @SimonPadovani https://t.co/LfCBvzs5Vu pic.twitter.com/c9tcWQ9zb2 — Awakening (@awakeninginfo) February 1, 2018

Gondolas are stuck along the Grand Canal near Rialto bridge because of an exceptional low tide and result in problems of transport and navigation in Venice, Italy on Jan. 30. (VCG/Simone Padovani) pic.twitter.com/toMrfmlYDF — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 1, 2018