Superlua deixou canais de Veneza secos | FOTOS

Não é a primeira vez que Veneza passa por este problema

A falta de água já chegou à Itália e está a secar os canais de Veneza. Nesta altura é normal os canais estarem a transbordar por causa da maré alta, no entanto, este ano o problema é o contrário.

Segundo o ‘Daily Mail’ o inverno frio e seco, a falta de chuva e as marés baixas causadas pela superlua levaram a que os canais não tivessem uma fonte de irrigação e por isso ficaram secos.

Em 2016, Veneza passou pelo mesmo problema.

Turistas e habitantes têm partilhado imagens dos canais secos com as gôndolas encalhadas. 




