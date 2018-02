Modelo acusa pai de Gigi e Bella Hadid de violação

Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are! I met with paul at his @guess headquarters that is actually a apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend mohammed who was going to meet me for “coffee” i thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess. LAST year when I tryed to speak out about it they found out & made me sign a NON-disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything. #TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO

A post shared by MIRANDA 💋 (@mirandavee) on Feb 1, 2018 at 1:09pm PST