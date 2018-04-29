Eurovisão. Concorrente magoou-se gravemente durante ensaio

“Não consigo sequer andar”
Mikolas Josef, concorrente checo à Eurovisão, magoou-se gravemente nas costas durante um ensaio e teve de ser hospitalizado.
Mais tarde, o concorrente da República Checa disse aos fãs que não conseguia sequer andar, mas que ia atuar em Lisboa “aconteça o que acontecer”.
“Posso confirmar que me lesionei durante o ensaio e a situação piorou depois de várias horas. Não consigo sequer andar, neste momento”, escreveu Mikolas nas redes sociais.
O festival da Eurovisão decorre este ano em Lisboa, a 8 e 10 de maio (semi-finais) e a grande final acontece a 12 de maio.
I can confirm that I got injured during the rehearsal and the situation got worse after several hours. I cant even walk now. Got back from the first hospital and I am now heading to another one. Thanks for all your messages and prayers we are all doing our best to get me up on my feet soon. 🙏🏻❤️ I will perform no matter what.