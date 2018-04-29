Cultura

Eurovisão. Concorrente magoou-se gravemente durante ensaio

“Não consigo sequer andar”

Mikolas Josef, concorrente checo à Eurovisão, magoou-se gravemente nas costas durante um ensaio e teve de ser hospitalizado.

Mais tarde, o concorrente da República Checa disse aos fãs que não conseguia sequer andar, mas que ia atuar em Lisboa “aconteça o que acontecer”.

 “Posso confirmar que me lesionei durante o ensaio e a situação piorou depois de várias horas. Não consigo sequer andar, neste momento”, escreveu Mikolas nas redes sociais.

O festival da Eurovisão decorre este ano em Lisboa, a 8 e 10 de maio (semi-finais) e a grande final acontece a 12 de maio.




