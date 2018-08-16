Cultura

As reações à morte de Aretha Franklin. “Saudações à Rainha.”

Aretha Franklin morreu, esta quinta-feira, aos 76 anos. 

Barbra Streisand, John Legend e Carole King foram os primeiros a reagir à sua morte, e todos a relembram como uma “cantora única e brilhante”, afirmando que o seu “compromisso” tem “impacto indelével no mundo”.

Depois disso, as reações e lamentações não tardaram em surgir na internet. 

 


 


 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 




