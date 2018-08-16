As reações à morte de Aretha Franklin. “Saudações à Rainha.”

Aretha Franklin morreu, esta quinta-feira, aos 76 anos.
Barbra Streisand, John Legend e Carole King foram os primeiros a reagir à sua morte, e todos a relembram como uma “cantora única e brilhante”, afirmando que o seu “compromisso” tem “impacto indelével no mundo”.
Depois disso, as reações e lamentações não tardaram em surgir na internet.
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) 16 de agosto de 2018
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha— John Legend (@johnlegend) 16 de agosto de 2018
What a life. What a legacy!— Carole King (@Carole_King) 16 de agosto de 2018
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
Thank you #ArethaFranklin 💔we will miss you— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 16 de agosto de 2018
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) 16 de agosto de 2018