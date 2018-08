Ator Ben Affleck surge em estado visivelmente debilitado antes de entrar em clínica de reabilitação | Foto

#JenniferGarner drove a visibly distressed #BenAffleck to rehab on Wednesday afternoon. A source tells ET that Ben knew he needed help and Jennifer was there for him. The former couple, along with her bodyguard, were spotted grabbing fast food before arriving at the rehab facility. The link in our bio has more details on what led to Ben's return to rehab. (📷: Splash News/D-JU/LX17online.com)

