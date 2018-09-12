China. Homem atropela multidão e mata nove pessoas | VÍDEO

Esta quarta-feira, um homem de 54 anos acelerou de propósito contra uma multidão em Hengyang, província de Hunan, na China, e matou, pelo menos, nove pessoas, tendo deixado outras dezenas feridas.

O homem, Yang Zanyun, conduzia um SUV vermelho.

O vídeo do momento do atropelamento foi partilhado nas redes sociais.

Breaking: At least 3 dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV rammed into a crowd of people in Hengyang, China. A man is in custody and the motive is under investigation. (Via @ZhangZhulin) pic.twitter.com/XLEkBhN9kr