Internacional

China. Homem atropela multidão e mata nove pessoas | VÍDEO

Ataque ocorreu numa zona muito movimentada de Hengyang, uma cidade na China. 

Esta quarta-feira, um homem de 54 anos acelerou de propósito contra uma multidão em Hengyang, província de Hunan, na China, e matou, pelo menos, nove pessoas, tendo deixado outras dezenas feridas.

O homem, Yang Zanyun, conduzia um SUV vermelho.

O vídeo do momento do atropelamento foi partilhado nas redes sociais. 

 


 

 

 




 




