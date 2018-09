A foto chocante de Fee Chrystall que revela a violência da anorexia |FOTO

Final, Things I wish id known about recovery #day7: There is no such thing as a lost cause. ------------------------ Right be kind! Ive never shown anyone the photo on the left apart from my family and close friends 🙈 And I know its not pretty but be kind and bear with me! At 18 me and my wee maw were told i was a lost cause, Id had it so long and was so far gone that I would probably always be a chronic anorexic. At the time I was happy as anything, I had no desire to get better. But i know girls that have been told the same who are trying their best. At no point does recovery become unacheivable. It is possible and it is wonderful. Keep fighting little warriors. Www.b-eat.co.uk ------------------- #edaw2017 #anorexia #bullimia #anarecovery #miarecovery #recovery #edrecovery #edwarriors #mentalhealthawareness #fitness #stringisthenewskinny #wmma #secretlifeoffeedor #backtofightystuffnow

A post shared by Fee Feedor Chrystall (@feechrystall) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:49am PST