Avião faz amaragem no Pacífico com perto de 50 pessoas a bordo

Im avião fez esta sexta-feira uma amaragem quando tentava aterrar nas ilhas Chuuk, no arquipélago da Micronésia, no Pacífico.

Todos os tripulantes que seguiam no avião sobreviveram ao acidente, no entanto sete pessoas foram levadas para o hospital com fraturas, avança o The Guardian. Segundo relatos publicados nas redes sociais, estariam no avião entre 35 e 45 passageiros, mais 11 elementos da tripulação.

O voo fazia a ligação entre duas ilhas do arquipélago.

Segundo a Air Niugini, a companhia responsável pelo avião, o aparelho teria 13 anos.

No casualties. 35 passengers of #AirNiugini flight to #FSM that crashed into the sea in Chuuk have been evacuated to safety and taken to hospital. The flight was landing. pic.twitter.com/5nTOQZpin8 — makereta komai (@burebasgal) 28 de setembro de 2018

BREAKING: The Air Niugini plane which has landed in the ocean appears to be Flight PX073 which is scheduled to fly Pohnpei - Chuuk - Port Moresby. Photos show small boats effecting rescue @PXPNG #PNG pic.twitter.com/xPNsau2jZH — Deni ToKunai (@Tavurvur) 28 de setembro de 2018