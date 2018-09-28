Internacional

Avião faz amaragem no Pacífico com perto de 50 pessoas a bordo

O avião falhou a pista da ilha Chuuk, no arquipélago da Micronésia

Im avião fez esta sexta-feira uma amaragem quando tentava aterrar nas ilhas Chuuk, no arquipélago da Micronésia, no Pacífico.

Todos os tripulantes que seguiam no avião sobreviveram ao acidente, no entanto sete pessoas foram levadas para o hospital com fraturas, avança o The Guardian. Segundo relatos publicados nas redes sociais, estariam no avião entre 35 e 45 passageiros, mais 11 elementos da tripulação.

O voo fazia a ligação entre duas ilhas do arquipélago.

Segundo a Air Niugini, a companhia responsável pelo avião, o aparelho teria 13 anos.




