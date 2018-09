elenão. Madonna e Cat Power juntam-se à campanha contra Bolsonaro | FOTO

PLEASE TAG OR SHARE WITH FRIENDS FROM BRAZIL TO QUICKLY SPREAD WORD 🙏🌹🙏 I love You Brazil🌹🌹🌹 KEEP STRONG! Thank you love @ellenpage 💝 #Repost @ellenpage ・・・ I interviewed #jairbolsonaro for Gaycation Brazil. He’s a dangerous, homophobic, racist and misogynistic man who currently is leading the presidential race in Brazil. Direct homophobic quote “Prefer that my son dies in an accident than show up with some dude with a mustache.” Join the voices of people coming together in Brazil to say #elenao #neverhim. I’m sending love and support to those in Brazil resisting this madness. Gaycation is available on @hulu if you are interested in checking out our episode in Brazil. #elenao #brazil

