É oficial: Meghan Markle está grávida | Foto

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. 📷PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 15, 2018 at 12:40am PDT