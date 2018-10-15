Vida

É oficial: Meghan Markle está grávida | Foto

A anúncio oficial foi feito pelo palácio de Kensington

Chris Jackson / AFP  

Já havia dúvidas sobre uma possível gravidez de Meghan Markle, mas só esta segunda-feira é que o palácio de Kensington anunciou que os duques de Sussex estão à espera do primeiro filho.

Segundo o anúncio, o bebé está previsto nascer na primavera de 2019.

Recorde que o príncipe Harry e a ex-atriz casaram há cinco meses.




