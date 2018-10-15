É oficial: Meghan Markle está grávida | Foto

A anúncio oficial foi feito pelo palácio de Kensington
Já havia dúvidas sobre uma possível gravidez de Meghan Markle, mas só esta segunda-feira é que o palácio de Kensington anunciou que os duques de Sussex estão à espera do primeiro filho.
Segundo o anúncio, o bebé está previsto nascer na primavera de 2019.
Recorde que o príncipe Harry e a ex-atriz casaram há cinco meses.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. 📷PA