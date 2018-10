Lady Gaga está noiva

"I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced." Link in bio for #ELLEWIH honoree @LadyGaga's speech, which brought the entire room to tears, while also inspiring everyone who heard it to own their power and be kind to one another. ❤ #ladygaga

