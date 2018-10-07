Nike assina contrato com atleta com paralisia cerebral

“Para quem cresceu com uma deficiência, a ideia de vir a ser um atleta profissional era, como já disse antes, comparável a escalar o Everest”

Um corredor da Universidade do Oregon, nos Estados Unidos, tornou-se no primeiro atleta com paralisia cerebral a assinar contrato com a Nike.

Na fita da meta da sua meia-maratona, Justin Gallegos, de 20 anos, foi supreendido por um responsável da Nike que quis entregar-lhe o contrato pessoalmente. Cereja no topo do bolo: Gallegos acabou a prova com o impressionante tempo de 2h03min49s.

“Para quem cresceu com uma deficiência, a ideia de vir a ser um atleta profissional era, como já disse antes, comparável a escalar o Everest”, disse ao partilhar a notícia do contrato no seu Instagram.

“É definitivamente possível, mas as probabilidades não estão de todo a teu favor. O trabalho árduo recompensa, acrescentou.

A propósito do novo contrato do seu filho, Brett Gallegos elogiou a força de vontade de Justin e recordou que este começou a correr caía muitas vezes e passava vida com os joelhos esfolados e em sangue