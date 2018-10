The many faces and sounds of Portugal!! ♥️🇵🇹💃🏾 at tejo bar with @dinodsantiago @vaniaduarte! 🎸 the guitarist behind me is the grandson of the legendary Fado singer Celeste Rodriguez (may she RIP). 🙏🏼 So much talent! #inspiration #lisbonnights #newmusic @mertalas

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:26am PDT