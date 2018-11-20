Desporto

Piloto alemã promete voltar às pistas após o violento acidente de Macau

Sophia Floersch voltou às redes sociais para descansar os fãs após longa operação.

Sophia Floersch Instagram
Sophia Flörsch, a piloto alemã de 17 anos que sofreu um violento acidente no domingo durante a prova de Fórmula 3 no GP de Macau foi esta segunda-feira submetida a uma cirurgia de fusão à coluna vertebral com sucesso. 

Hoje, a jovem piloto usou as redes sociais para descansar os fãs e prometeu regressar às pistas assim que for possível.

"Sobrevivi a cirurgia que levou 11 horas. Espero que a partir de agora seja sempre a recuperar. Tenho que ficar mais alguns dias em Macau até que seja possível seguir viagem. Quero agradecer a todos os meus fãs pelos votos de rápidas melhoras. Isso tem sido muito importante para mim e tem contribuído para me dar coragem. Os meus pensamentos estão também com todos que estiveram envolvidos no acidente. Espero que estejam bem. Um grande obrigado à equipa médica pelo tratamento, amizade e profissionalismo. Eu vou voltar! ”, escreveu no Instagram Sophia Floersch.

“Temos confiança que não vai afetar a sua mobilidade no futuro”, havia dito ontem um dos médicos, sublinhando que o prognóstico ainda é reservado.

A jovem sofreu várias fraturas na vértebra, com compressão no sistema nervoso central, e após a operação passou nos testes de sensibilidade em todas as partes do corpo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I survived the operation which took 11 hours well. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until i am transportable. I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy. At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment. A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue-team, @mercedesamgf1 , @hwaag_official, the @fia.official and their medical team in the background and the Macau GP organisation, who support me in the best way. Also a special thank to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team @vanamersfoortracing, @facuregaliaoficial and @fhabsburg62 , who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal. 🤜🏻I’m going to come back!🤛🏻btw... @dallaragroup has build a very stabil chassis. #poweredbypassion #racegirl #onefamily /ad

A post shared by Sophia 👑 (@sophiafloersch) on

 




