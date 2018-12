Nienke Kampman: A influencer que mostra a celulite para desvendar a vida real por detrás do Instagram

Cellulite, some girls have more of it than others but almost every girl has it. But we often seem to forget that it’s so normal having it. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Because of so called “perfect” pictures on instagram, we think we should look like those instagram models with the smooth skin and toned bodies. So many girls believe they have to look like that to be beautiful, worth it or to be accepted. And yes, I also believed I needed look a certain way to “fit in”. 😅 But sometimes we forget those pictures are often photoshopped, posed and edited. Please keep in mind that instagram isn’t always real life and it’s so easy to photoshop pictures. ☝🏼 Don’t be hard on yourself by wanting to look like the models on the pictures. Having cellulite, stretch marks, or whatever doesn’t make you less attractive or less worthy. So don’t be afraid a show them💕 ———————————————————————— Tag your friends who need to see this post!

A post shared by Nienke (@nienkke) on May 11, 2018 at 9:59am PDT