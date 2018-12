Sara ficará sem as suas terras se não matar mais de 100 renas até ao final do ano

#Reindeer herding is not just a job for many Sami, an indigenous people of fewer than 140,000 who inhabit mostly the northern reaches of Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia. It’s a way of life. That’s why Jovsset Ante Sara has refused to abide by Norwegian laws, which limit the size of reindeer herds. Jovsset’s herd was capped at 75 but he has refused to cull his 350 to 400 reindeer, and took the government to court. “I sued because I could not accept to see my culture die,” he said. Jovsset lost his case before the Supreme Court and has accumulated fines of $60,000, with the threat of losing his land. The government has given him to the end of this year to comply or he will begin to accumulate additional fines, and eventually could lose his reindeer. The case is just one of the many battles the Sami of #Norway have fought over a long history with the government to preserve their culture and way of life. @nadiashiracohen took this photo of reindeer in #Kautokeino, Norway. Visit the link in our profile to see more. #🦌

A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:00am PST