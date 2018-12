Gwyneth Paltrow inclui ex-marido nas decorações de Natal | FOTO

It’s STOCKING STUFFER TIME! Tomorrow is the last day to get expedited shipping from our world famous @goop gift guide (delivery by 12/24). #themartini bath soak, @olioeosso cheek/lip balm and the @vitruvi essential oil diffuser are some crowd pleasers. Happy holidays everyone!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 19, 2018 at 12:53pm PST