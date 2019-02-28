Kate revela a alcunha carinhosa de Charlotte

Adivinha qual é?
Durante a visita oficial à Irlanda do Norte, ao lado do príncipe William, Kate Middleton acabou por revelar a alcunha que utiliza para a sua filha Charlotte.
Numa visita ao Windsor Park Stadium, Kate foi conversar com várias mães que a esperava do lado de fora do estádio e uma delas foi a blogger Laura-Ann, que conta com mais de 50 mil seguidores no Instagram.
Laura-Ann levou o filho, que tem a mesma idade de Charlotte, para conhecer Kate e em conversa, a duquesa de Cambridge acabou por revelar o nome carinhoso com que trata a filha.
“Ela [Kate] perguntou quantos anos o Bertie tem, e eu disse que ele tem quatro. Ela disse ‘Ah, ele é da mesma idade que a Lottie’”,contou a blogger através das redes sociais.
Can’t promise it’s the last time I’ll mention it 😂💁🏼♀️ ( You know how I am 🙃) .. But i needed one last photo on here 👯♀️💐! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This one is my favourite from the whole day... Taken on my friends phone mid- convo, having the craic with K-Middy 🍀!!!! She loves the banter 🤣😆💐! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Wahhhhh it was just the best day ever!!!! I’m still on cloud 9 ☁️.. The family are hoping I’ll come down soon as it’s all I talk about 🤣🙈💁🏼♀️💐😂👑! ! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘’George ... That’s a cool name ‘‘ !!! ....Wahhhhh😆❤️🙌🏻!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Though I forgot to ask her her opinions on my window colour choice 🤦🏼♀️ and if it’s really true she got rid of her Aga .... Dammit ! I even had my F&B colour chart in my handbag !!!!! 🎨 ....... NEXT TIME!!! 🕵🏼♀️ #WWKD #WhatWouldKateDo 😜😂 ( full video of conversation is in my highlights )