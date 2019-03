Atriz Evan Rachel Wood explica o que a levou a automutilar-se no passado

*trigger warning* 2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the relentless abuse and I was too terrified to leave. #IAmNotOk

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Mar 11, 2019 at 10:42am PDT