Uma marca de lâminas para mulheres que faz anúncios com pelos? Sim, existe

Hang on, why is there so much pressure to be "summer ready"? Magazines tell us to stop eating carbs in February, follow a 12 step routine to get the perfect beach bod, and to remove every last strand of hair before squeezing into a bathing suit. The 4th unofficially kicks off summer. So this summer, you do you. Let your hair down, maybe even out… we hope you’ll enjoy the breeze.

