Desfile da Sports Illustrated marcado pela diversidade

for all the moments that i’ve cried myself to sleep, that i’ve screamed in my car out of hopelessness and anger, when i’ve called my mom bawling my eyes out from across the country, telling her i can’t do this anymore, to an agent telling me i shouldn’t get bald headshots done, to holland america cruiseline for firing me because i stood out, for all those people who suffer from hair loss or can relate to me in anyway, & for all those people out there who STILL think beauty is about what you look like... this ones for you. @si_swimsuit and @mj_day my life is forever changed✨ there are no words to express my gratitude for giving me this moment.

A post shared by C H R I S T I E (@christie.valdiserri) on Jul 15, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT