Ator de James Bond morre aos 92 anos

O ator David Hedison morreu esta segunda-feira aos 92 anos, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos da América.

David Hedison interpretou o papel de Felix Leiter um agente especial nos filmes Live and Let Die, em 1973; e Licence To Kill, em 1989; da saga 007.

A informação foi avançada através da conta oficial de Twitter James Bond.

We are very sorry to learn that David Hedison has passed away. David played Felix Leiter in LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) opposite Sir Roger Moore, he returned to the role in 1989 with Timothy Dalton as James Bond, in LICENCE TO KILL. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/G9cyRCvQNM