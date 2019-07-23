Cultura

Ator de James Bond morre aos 92 anos

Norte-americano entrou em dois filmes da saga

O ator David Hedison morreu esta segunda-feira aos 92 anos, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos da América.

David Hedison interpretou o papel de Felix Leiter um agente especial nos filmes Live and Let Die, em 1973; e Licence To Kill, em 1989; da saga 007.

A informação foi avançada através da conta oficial de Twitter James Bond. 


