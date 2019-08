Assistente de bordo da easyJet ameaça multar mãe caso esta não controle o filho | Vídeo

Here is the @easyjet jobsworth woman. Such bad form. For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited. It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour. The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind. He wasn’t crying or making any noise or fuss, poor little mite & poor parents! . . re all the comments about safety - she’s telling the child to stand on the floor in the footwell of the seat but not ON the seat, it’s nothing to do with sitting down or safety! If there was an air pocket or turbulence he would have still been hurt standing in the footwell. This is about throwing her weight around and being bossy! There are ways to speak to paying customers and I’m not sure this is it 🤔🤔😲😲 . . Everyone knows how hard a flight is with a toddler let alone having some idiot harass you. The first thing she said which I sadly didn’t get on camera was “IF YOU CAN’T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING” the little boy didn’t even have shoes on!! .There are ways to approach and speak to paying customers and this is not one of them! . . If she said that to me I would have got £100 and stuck it in her big gob. Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip. Give someone an orange uniform and BAM 💥 . . .

