Chanel contrata primeira modelo transgénero

“Toda a minha vida tem sido uma luta. Desde o constante bullying na escola, com crianças a ameaçarem matar-me e o meu pai a agredir-me e a chamar-me ‘maricas’", recorda a manequim.
A modelo Theodora Quinlivan acabou de fazer história no mundo da moda, apenas com 25 anos. A jovem anunciou, através da sua conta oficial de instagram, que vai ser a primeira modelo abertamente transgénero a trabalhar com a marca internacionalmente conhecida Chanel, e refletiu sobre as batalhas que enfrentou desde pequena.
“Toda a minha vida tem sido uma luta. Desde o constante bullying na escola, com crianças a ameaçarem matar-me e o meu pai a agredir-me e chamar-me ‘maricas’", recorda a manequim.
Além das dificuldades em casa, Quinlivan diz que trabalhar na indústria da moda nem sempre foi fácil, principalmente depois de ter exposto um caso de assédio, no entanto, a modelo mostra-se alegre com o acordo com a Chanel, algo que fez" todas estas tretas valer a pena”, contou Theodora.
A jovem diz que ainda está incrédula com toda a situação, pois sempre pensou que depois de assumir a mudança de sexo, nunca mais iria trabalhar para alguma marcas, inclusive a Chanel e mostra-se orgulhosa em ser a primeira pessoa a representar a comunidade transgénero numa marca tão reconhecida e respeitada.
“Já tinha feito dois desfiles para a Chanel quando ainda não tinha assumido a minha identidade trans. Quando passei a falar abertamente sobre o assunto pensei que iria parar de trabalhar para algumas marcas. Pensei que nunca mais trabalhasse para a Chanel, mas aqui estou eu num anúncio da Chanel Beauty”.
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen