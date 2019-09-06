Demi Lovato partilha foto de biquíni sem edição: "Adivinhem, é celulite" | FOTO

"Este é o meu maior medo. Uma fotografia minha em biquíni não editada"
Demi Lovato utilizou as redes sociais para partilhar uma fotografia sua em biquíni sem qualquer edição. A cantora surpreendeu os seus mais de 70 milhões de seguidores no Instagram e fez um desabafo sobre os padrões de imagem que hoje em dia são esperados.
"Este é o meu maior medo. Uma fotografia minha em biquíni não editada. E adivinhem, é CELULITE! Estou tão cansada de me envergonhar do meu corpo, editá-lo (sim, as outras fotografias em biquíni foram editadas - e odeio ter feito isso, mas é a verdade) para que os outros pensem que eu sou a ideia do que ELES acham bonito, mas que não sou eu", começou por escrever a artista de 27 anos na legenda da referida publicação.
"Isto foi o que consegui. Quero que este novo capítulo na minha vida seja sobre ser fiel a quem sou em vez de tentar chegar os padrões de alguém. Por isso aqui estou eu, sem vergonha, sem medo e orgulhosa de ter um corpo que lutou contra tanta coisa e que vai continuar a maravilhar-me quando um dia der à luz, espero", acrescentou.
Demi revelou ainda que se sente aliviada por estar de regresso à televisão sem ser obrigada a levar uma rotina intensa de treinos.
“De qualquer forma, aqui estou eu, CRUA, REAL! E eu amo-me. E vocês deveriam amar-se também!", rematou.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥