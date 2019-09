Aaron Carter acusa o irmão de ter violado uma mulher de 91 anos

Hey @fbi my brother raped Mildred and told me in confidence in his pick up truck she was 91 years old and my brother told me he covered her mouth so no one could hear her scream. Put me on a polygraph machine please @fbi my mother knows she was taking care of two elderly women who were on hospice Mildred and opal who my mother was keeping alive. @fbi what are you gonna do about that!? NOTHING! ? I’m REPORTING A RAPE FROM NICK ON SN ELDERLY WOMEN WHO WAS DYING AND WAS 91 that he raped. Strap nick up to a polygraph machine and a really good one please. @fbi

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Sep 22, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT