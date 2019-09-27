Príncipe Harry segue os passos da mãe em Angola

As imagens tiradas a Harry mostram parecenças incrivéis às fotografias tiradas em 1997 a Diana.
O príncipe Harry está numa visita oficial à África do Sul, acompanhado por Meghan Markle e o membro mais recente da família real, o seu filho Archie.
Esta sexta-feira, o Duque de Sussex viajou para Angola, onde seguiu as pisadas da mãe, a princesa Diana, e esteve no campo de minas de Dirico (província do Cuando-Cubango), em Angola. Harry ajudou a detonar uma mina terrestre e foi fotografado a andar pelos sinais de alerta, relembrando uma das imagens mais conhecidas da "princesa do povo", tirada no ano de 1997, ano em que faleceu.
Na imagem partilhada no instagram oficial dos Duques de Sussex, pode-se ver o príncipe utilizar uma armada e uma viseira protetora no local de desminagem. Na legenda, Harry recorda os feitos e palavras da mãe, em 1997 e mostra-se satisfeito em poder voltar a repetir a ação de Diana. "O duque sente-se muito humilde por visitar um lugar e uma comunidade que era tão especial para sua mãe e por reconhecer a sua incansável missão como defensora de todos aqueles que ela sentia que mais precisavam da sua voz. o máximo, mesmo que a questão não fosse universalmente popular", pode ler-se na publicação.
O príncipe Harry viajará ainda esta tarde para o Huambo, onde o Centro Ortopédico local irá mudar de nome e passará a chamar-se Centro Diana, em homenagem à princesa.
Sam Cohen, o secretário particular de Harry, garantiu que "esta é uma jornada particularmente significativa e comovente" para Harry. "O duque de Sussex terá a oportunidade de voltar a Angola para ver em primeira mão o legado da sua mãe", declarou Cohen na altura que a viagem foi anunciada aos jornais internacionais.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA