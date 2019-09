Mulher abandona trabalho para cuidar do marido. "Os maridos devem ser mimados pelas suas esposas"

🎼"Shall we dance? On a bright cloud of music shall we fly? Shall we dance?" - Rodgers & Hammerstein • ✂️ Here's a first look at the retro 1950s dress I sewed using Butterick Pattern 6300! • It features an intricate bodice with ruching, gathers, and a draped neckline. • I did change the skirt just a bit - this is two gathered circle skirts rather than the pleated skirt style of the pattern. • In spite of the complicated bodice, the dress came together in one evening and I would give it a 5 out of 5 star rating! 🌟 This pattern is extremely rare and it took me 6 years of searching online to find it, but it's definitely worth picking up if you come across a copy! 🍒🍒 #sewing #vintagesewing #1950s #1950sdress #polkadot #polkadotdress #butterickretro #butterickpatterns #butterick6300 #1950sfashion #vintagepattern #retrostyle #vintagelove #dress #wear #fashion #reddress #vintagedress #designer #seamstress #sewistsofinstagram

A post shared by Vintage Housewife & Seamstress (@katrinaariana) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT