Cão sobreviveu durante um mês nos escombros deixados pelo furacão Dorian

❤️We found our Miracle❤️ Rescue workers did not see him — nobody did. They couldn’t hear the little dog either — starving, dehydrated, too weak to even whine. 😰 That’s our Miracle... 💕 You can read more about our Miracle that our fabulous volunteers & Founder & President, Lauree Simmons, led by Sean Irion found this week with an infrared drone in our upcoming updates. https://bdrr.org/miracle-bdrr/ Thank you also to Christy Nielson for her video of the rescue. Miracle is being assessed this weekend by our wonderful medical team. He is going to need a lot of help for his recovery... 😞 Please keep an eye on this page to see more updates about this true Miracle who just barely survived the storm. More to come... . . #Miracle #SavingMiracle #HelpingtheBahamas #HelptheBahamas #Miraclesurvived #staytuned #BDRR #BigDogRanchRescue

A post shared by Big Dog Ranch Rescue (@bigdogranchrescue) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:57am PDT