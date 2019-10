Kate Beckinsale obrigada a abandonar a sua casa na Califórnia devido às chamas

We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this, love and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn’t need to remember in the middle of the night that I can’t drive but did. And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people . So grateful x

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:38pm PDT