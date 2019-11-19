Vida

Jessie J partilha fotografia ousada e deslumbra fãs: "Sem defeitos" | FOTO

"Deixem-me viver".

Instagram  

Jessie J surpreendeu os seus seguidores ao partilhar, através das redes sociais, uma fotografia ousada.

A cantora, de 31 anos, mostrou-se apenas com umas cuecas vestidas, em frente ao espelho, e deixou claro que gosta de “momentos inesperados”, tal como a sua fotografia.

“Não é um anúncio. Mas sou eu”, escreveu na legenda da imagem partilhada no Instagram.

“Deixem-me viver. Na próxima semana vou partilhar fotografias do meu jantar vegan”, acrescentou.

Os seguidores desdobraram-se em elogios à artista. “Perfeita”, “maravilhosa”, “sem defeitos”, foram alguns dos comentários à publicação.


