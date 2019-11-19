Jessie J partilha fotografia ousada e deslumbra fãs: "Sem defeitos" | FOTO

"Deixem-me viver".
Jessie J surpreendeu os seus seguidores ao partilhar, através das redes sociais, uma fotografia ousada.
A cantora, de 31 anos, mostrou-se apenas com umas cuecas vestidas, em frente ao espelho, e deixou claro que gosta de “momentos inesperados”, tal como a sua fotografia.
“Não é um anúncio. Mas sou eu”, escreveu na legenda da imagem partilhada no Instagram.
“Deixem-me viver. Na próxima semana vou partilhar fotografias do meu jantar vegan”, acrescentou.
Os seguidores desdobraram-se em elogios à artista. “Perfeita”, “maravilhosa”, “sem defeitos”, foram alguns dos comentários à publicação.
Alone in a hotel room but with these little titties I would make a great “flat mate” *smerk* #inmycalvins (Not an ad just the hashtag felt appropriate) Issa unexpected bum theme this week. You know with my ocd there is a 3rd ass pic coming soon. I have these moments. I enjoy them. Let me live. Next week I will be posting pictures of my vegan dinner and riffing along to a ballad my range isn’t big enough for. So don’t come for me. BALANCE.