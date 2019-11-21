Veículo suspeito leva ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca

Um veículo suspeito está a ser investigado e levou ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca, esta quinta-feira, em Washington, nos EUA.

A notícia foi avançada através do Twitter pelos Serviços Secretos norte-americanos. O veículo trata-se de um Mercedes preto que tentou entrar no complexo da resiência oficial do Presidente, depois de um veículo autorizado entrar. O motorista já foi detido.

Os agentes dos serviços secretos estão a inspecionar o veículo.

Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle. Road Closures - 17th from NY Ave to H Street. - Pennsylvania Ave. from 17th to 18th Street. - 15th to 17th street (including Lafayette Park) to pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/5lnr2r3uGO

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint.



The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87