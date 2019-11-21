Internacional

Veículo suspeito leva ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca

Um suspeito já foi detido.

Um veículo suspeito está a ser investigado e levou ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca, esta quinta-feira, em Washington, nos EUA.

A notícia foi avançada através do Twitter pelos Serviços Secretos norte-americanos. O veículo trata-se de um Mercedes preto que tentou entrar no complexo da resiência oficial do Presidente, depois de um veículo autorizado entrar. O motorista já foi detido.

Os agentes dos serviços secretos estão a inspecionar o veículo.


