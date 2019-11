Jovem alérgica à água e suor toma banho duas vezes por mês e dorme em saco de plástico

Another reason big girls don’t cry👀 When I tear up from anything, cutting onions, sadness, or just my eyes feeling irritated cause they’re pretty allergic to themselves already, I’ll usually get rashes surrounding my eyes. Sometimes on the lid itself, or just the corners and soft skin right under the eye. It’s hard to put any medicine on rashes around your eyes because they’re so sensitive. So I usually just wait them out. Both of these rashes have been around my eyes for about 2 weeks now, so it is a process. #disability #disabilityawareness #aquagenicurticaria

