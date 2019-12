Jason Mamoa critica amigo Chris Pratt por ter garrafa de plástico em fotografia

@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:22pm PST