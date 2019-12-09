Eis os nomeados para os Globos de Ouro

Nomeações foram reveladas esta segunda-feira. O filme "O Irlandês", de Martin Scorsese, e a minissérie "When they see us", ambos produzidos pela Netflix, lideram as nomeações dos prémios.

Já são conhecidos os nomeados da 77.ª edição dos Globos de Ouro. A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios vai acontecer a 5 de janeiro de 2020, em Los Angeles.

Veja a lista completa das nomeações:

MELHOR ATOR: MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

MELHOR ATRIZ: MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

MELHOR ARGUMENTO

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

MELHOR BANDA SONORA

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

MELHOR CANÇÃO

“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

MELHOR SÉRIE: DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

MELHOR SÉRIE: COMÉDIA

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

MINISÉRIE OU TELEFILME

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

MELHOR ATOR TV: DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

MELHOR ATRIZ TV: DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

MELHOR ATOR TV: COMÉDIA

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Rami Youssef, “Rami”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

MELHOR ATRIZ TV: COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

MELHOR ATOR: MINISÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

MELHOR ATRIZ: MINISÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”





