Katy Perry fala sobre saúde mental na edição de janeiro da Vogue Índia

Grateful to be part of the Vogue Values cover for @vogueindia this Jan. For this shoot I got to wear many Indian designers that either upcycle or use recycled materials to make their designs. There are SO many little ways you can adopt in your everyday life to become more aware of how to better help our planet. For one, I love doing #meatfreemondays and substituting with a plant based option like @impossible_foods. What are you thinking you can you do to help our planet? Leave some ideas below in the comments ♥️🤗🌎 Story link in bio

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:14pm PST