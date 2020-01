Ken humano vai mudar de sexo. "Identifico-me mais com a Barbie"

In 2018 I had my first professional #photoshoot dressed as a woman, that experience made me realise that it was what I have always meant to me ! A #woman ! Thanks to the amazing @thomasevansphotography and team in #newyork #bunny #playboy #blond #sexygirl

