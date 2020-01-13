Price recorda momento em que tentou ajudar Paulo Gonçalves: "Vi um piloto no chão e era ele"

Piloto relembra dificuldade de terminar a etapa depois do incidente com o português.
O australiano Toby Price foi o primeiro a parar junto do português Paulo Gonçalves, depois da queda que se viria a revelar fatal para o piloto português, durante a sétima etapa do Dakar 2020, na Arábia Saudita. Esta segunda-feira, nas redes sociais, o motociclista recordou o momento.
"O Paulo saiu para a etapa cinco minutos antes de mim e confirmou-se o pior cenário. Vi um piloto no chão e era ele. Os maiores medos começaram a vir ao de cima, pois sabia que era algo sério. Pedi ajuda rapidamente e ajudei-o em alguns procedimentos", começou por contar Price, através de uma publicação partilhada no Instagram.
"Entretanto, o Stefan Svitko chegou ao local e ajudou no que pôde e, depois, apareceu o Luc Alphand. Assim que o helicóptero chegou, os médicos fizeram-lhe reanimação cardiorrespiratória. Eu ajudei ao levar malas de equipamento médico e a avisar os outros pilotos", acrescentou.
O australiano recorda que todos fizeram o que podiam, mas que “não havia nada a fazer” para salvar o piloto português.
"Todos nós fizemos o máximo que pudemos, mas não havia nada a fazer. Ajudei ao transportá-lo para o helicóptero, era a coisa certa a fazer. Fui o primeiro ao lado dele e queria ser o último a deixá-lo. Vamos sentir a falta do teu sorriso e do teu riso, 'Speedy'", disse, fazendo referência à forma como Paulo Gonçalves era tratado.
"Os meus últimos 250 quilómetros da etapa especial foram complicados, fiquei desidratado de tanto chorar. Naquele momento, não estava interessado no resultado, nem queria saber disso. Os meus pensamentos estão com a sua família e amigos. Perdeu-se um herói", rematou.
Yesterday’s stage was starting well, great pace and feeling good on the bike until the refuel. Paulo took off into the stage about 5 minutes before me and the worst case had happened. I come over a small crest and seen a rider down and was Paulo. Worst fears kicked in cause I knew this one was serious. I called for help ASAP and helped get him on his side (plus more serious checks). Tried calling for more help and by this stage @stefansvitko (also a champion) had arrived and helping where he could. The first helicopter arrive and @luc_alphand_skiator was starting to help and as the medical helicopter arrive they were already on CPR and the doctors got to our sides and work all they could. Helping holding drip bags, getting bags of medical equipment and guiding other riders around a bad scene. We all worked as long as we could but there was nothing we could do. I helped assist carrying him to the helicopter as it was the right thing to do. I was first at his side and wanted to be the last to leave. We will miss you’re smile and laughter in the bivouac #speedy My last 250km of special stage was tough, I’m dehydrated from tears. At the moment I’m not even worried about the result, I couldn’t care. Many thoughts with family and friends on this day, we don’t start the rally day 8 for bike #8 in respect to family and friends and the loss of a HERO.. Thankyou to everyone for the messages of support worldwide, especially Portugal with all the kind things. We are human and this is nothing but just a race, I would give up all my wins to have any of my fellow racing mates back with us..