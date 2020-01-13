São estes os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano

"Joker", de Todd Phillips, é o filme com mais nomeações.
As nomeações para os Óscares foram reveladas esta segunda-feira. A 92.ª edição dos prémios do cinema vai decorrer no dia 9 de fevereiro em Los Angeles.
E os nomeados são...
MELHOR FILME
-Ford VS Ferrari
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Little Women
-Marriage Story
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
-Parasite
MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO
-The Irishman
-Joker
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
-Parasite
MELHOR ATOR
-Antonio Banderas - Pan and Glory
-Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
-Adam Driver - Marriage Story
-Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
-Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
MELHOR ATRIZ
-Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
-Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
-Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
-Charlize Theron - Bombshell
-Renée Zellweger - Judy
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA
-Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
-Laura Dern - Marriage Story
-Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
-Florence Pugh - Little Women
-Margot Robbie - Bombshell
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO
-Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
-Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
-Al Pacino - The Irishman
-Joe Pesci - The Irishman
-Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM DE ANIMAÇÃO
-Dcera (Daughter)
-Hair Love
-Kitbull
-Memorable
-Sister
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM
-In the Absence
-Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a girl)
-Life Overtakes Me
-St. Louis Superman
-Walk Run Cha-Cha
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
-American Factory
-The Cave
-The Edge of Democracy
-For Sama
-Honeyland
MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Little Women
-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
MELHOR MISTURA DE SOM
-Ad Astra
-Ford Vs Ferrari
-Joker
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
MELHOR BANDA SONORA
-Joker
-Little Women
-Marriage Story
-1917
-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM LIVE ACTION
-Brotherhood
-Nefta Football Club
-The Neighbors' Window
-Saria
-A Sister
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
-Corpus Christi
-Honeyland
-Les Misérables
-Pain and Glory
-Parasite
MELHOR PRODUÇÃO ARTÍSTICA
-The irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
-Parasite
MELHOR MONTAGEM
-Ford VS Ferrari
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Parasite
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
-The Irishman
-Joker
-The Lighthouse
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
-Avengers: Endgame
-The irishman
-The Lion King
-1917
-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MELHOR CARACTERIZAÇÃO
-Bombshell
-Joker
-Judy
-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
-1917
MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
-How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
-I Lost My Body
-Klaus
-Missing Link
-Toy Story 4
MELHOR CANÇÃO
-"I Can't Let Yout Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story
-"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman
-"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough
-"Into the Unkown" - Frozen 2
-"Stand Up" - Harriet
MELHOR ARGUMENTO ADAPTADO
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Little Women
-The Two Popes
MELHOR ARGUMENTO ORIGINAL
-Knives Out
-Marriage Story
-1917
-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
-Parasite