São estes os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano

As nomeações para os Óscares foram reveladas esta segunda-feira. A 92.ª edição dos prémios do cinema vai decorrer no dia 9 de fevereiro em Los Angeles.

E os nomeados são...

MELHOR FILME

-Ford VS Ferrari

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

-Parasite

MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO

-The Irishman

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

-Parasite

MELHOR ATOR

-Antonio Banderas - Pan and Glory

-Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

-Adam Driver - Marriage Story

-Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

-Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

MELHOR ATRIZ

-Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

-Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

-Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

-Charlize Theron - Bombshell

-Renée Zellweger - Judy

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA

-Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

-Laura Dern - Marriage Story

-Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

-Florence Pugh - Little Women

-Margot Robbie - Bombshell

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO

-Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

-Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

-Al Pacino - The Irishman

-Joe Pesci - The Irishman

-Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM DE ANIMAÇÃO

-Dcera (Daughter)

-Hair Love

-Kitbull

-Memorable

-Sister

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM

-In the Absence

-Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a girl)

-Life Overtakes Me

-St. Louis Superman

-Walk Run Cha-Cha

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

-American Factory

-The Cave

-The Edge of Democracy

-For Sama

-Honeyland

MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

MELHOR MISTURA DE SOM

-Ad Astra

-Ford Vs Ferrari

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

MELHOR BANDA SONORA

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM LIVE ACTION

-Brotherhood

-Nefta Football Club

-The Neighbors' Window

-Saria

-A Sister

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

-Corpus Christi

-Honeyland

-Les Misérables

-Pain and Glory

-Parasite

MELHOR PRODUÇÃO ARTÍSTICA

-The irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

-Parasite

MELHOR MONTAGEM

-Ford VS Ferrari

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Parasite

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

-The Irishman

-Joker

-The Lighthouse

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

-Avengers: Endgame

-The irishman

-The Lion King

-1917

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MELHOR CARACTERIZAÇÃO

-Bombshell

-Joker

-Judy

-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

-1917

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

-How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

-I Lost My Body

-Klaus

-Missing Link

-Toy Story 4

MELHOR CANÇÃO

-"I Can't Let Yout Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story

-"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman

-"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough

-"Into the Unkown" - Frozen 2

-"Stand Up" - Harriet

MELHOR ARGUMENTO ADAPTADO

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-The Two Popes



MELHOR ARGUMENTO ORIGINAL

-Knives Out

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

-Parasite