Homem altera clássico da Disney para pedir namorada em casamento | Vídeo

It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together. ❤️ Enjoy!

