Perdeu o filho no dia de Natal e agora os seus órgãos salvaram outros dois bebés

I never got around to posting my maternity pictures with Crew because by the time I got them back, he had already made his VERY fast and furious entrance to the world. I almost didn’t take maternity pictures because I was just so “busy”. I’m glad I did because little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out. And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why. We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1 year old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7 month old boy. He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day. But I have peace knowing that he was THE miracle that another family prayed for, and we pray that we are able to meet these precious boys one day. In three short months he has touched and changed more lives than most in their lifetime, and despite the pain, I’m so proud God chose me to be his Mother. 💙 #crewscrew Thank you @nicolealexisphotography for taking my maternity pictures, they mean so much to me ❤️

