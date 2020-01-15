Príncipe Harry anuncia novidade após polémica com a família real

Duque de Sussex falou publicamente pela primeira vez após anunciar o seu afastamento da família real.
O príncipe Harry utilizou as redes sociais para falar sobre os Invictus Games, um evento multidesportivo internacional, que foi criado por si. Esta é a primeira vez que Harry fala, depois de anunciar que iria, juntamente com Meghan Markle, deixar de ser membro sénior da família real - confirmando assim que continua a cumprir os seus deveres enquanto duque de Sussex. O neto de Isabel II anunciou que o evento vai ter lugar na Alemanha.
"Espero que todos na Alemanha estejam preparados para aquilo que vai ser uma incrível semana de atividade desportiva", disse o marido de Meghan Markle, acerca do próximo torneio, num vídeo intitulado de “a história continua”, anunciando assim que os Invictus Games, de 2022, terão lugar em Dusseldorf, na Alemanha.
"Não tenho dúvidas de que o público alemão vai apoiar estes Jogos e que cada competidor pode esperar uma receção calorosa e uma atmosfera fantástica", acrescentou.
Harry e Meghan fizeram a sua primeira aparição oficial juntos nos Invictus Games, em Toronto, em setembro de 2017. O evento, “no qual funcionários e veteranos de serviços armados que foram feridos, ou ficaram doentes, mostram ao mundo do que são capazes” numa série de competições desportivas adaptadas, foi lançado em 2014.
"O Duque, depois de 10 anos a servir as Forças Armadas, criou o WeAreInvictusGames para celebrar o poder da reabilitação desportiva (tanto física quanto mental) e para gerar uma apreciação mais ampla daqueles que serviram o seu país”, explica a publicação.
